Katrina Kaif, Anushka and SRK make for the perfect trio and these PHOTOS will make you want to see them back
Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan are three of the finest actors in Bollywood and they all have to their credits, some of the finest movies that have been made. The trio has worked in two films, namely, Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012 and Zero, in 2018. Both the films were expected to do way better than they did and happened to receive a mixed response from the audiences for multiple reasons. However, that does not have to mean that we don't want them together again, isn't it?
