Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma to Ananya Panday: Here’s the list of winners from the Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday, and others got together last evening at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020. Bollywood's popular stars won big at the award show. Check out the winner’s list.

Every year, the award season in Bollywood brings cheer to some while others might remain aloof towards it. However, whatever the case may be, fans of the stars want to know what their favourite stars win and speaking of this, last evening saw stars like , , Ananya Panday, and Kartik Aaryan win big at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020. From Katrina to Ananya, every star graced the red carpet in a different and glam avatar.

However, when it came to winners of the evening, Katrina, Deepika, Anushka, Kartik and Ananya won big at the event. Ananya bagged the award for ‘Fresh Face of The Year’ as she made her debut last year in Student Of The Year 2. It is interesting to note that the SOTY 2 star also won the Filmfare Award for best debut recently. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan won the award of ‘Heartthrob Of The Year’ and it sure seems like the case as the Love Aaj Kal star is all over social media.

Katrina, on the other hand, bagged an award for being the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ as in 2019, the Sooryavanshi star launched her own makeup brand. Deepika Padukone came in next and bagged the award for being the ‘Powerful Performer of The Year’ for her film Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid attack survivor. Later, Deepika dedicated the award to Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor on whom Chhapaak was based. Lastly, Anushka Sharma, who has been away from the limelight since her last film Zero, won an award for Beauty Icon of the Year. The diva gracefully accepted the award and was elated about it. At the event, Kartik and Ananya had a lot of fun while posing for the paps. Their adorable banter with the photographers is going viral on the internet. Apart from it, Deepika and Kartik also bumped into each other at the event and their conversation was captured in the frame.

Check out the list of winners:

Heartthrob of The Year: Kartik Aaryan

Powerful Performer of The Year: Deepika Padukone

Beauty Icon of the Year: Anushka Sharma

Fresh Face of The Year: Ananya Panday

Entrepreneur of the Year: Katrina Kaif

Check out the looks from Femina Beauty Awards 2020:

