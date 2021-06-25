Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, here's how all the stars showered Karisma Kapoor with birthday love

On the occasion of Karisma Kapoor's birthday, wishes have been pouring in from Bollywood stars. Stars like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and others penned heartwarming birthday wishes for Karisma.

Birthdays always hold a special place in one's heart as they give all around us a reason to celebrate. Speaking of this, Karisma Kapoor has turned a year older today and on her birthday, wishes have been pouring in on social media from close friends and industry stars. While Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora already have showered heaps of love on Karisma, other members of the family are also wishing her now and it includes and Riddhima Kapoor.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima dropped adorable wishes for Karisma. Neetu shared a throwback photo and wrote, "Happy happy to you @therealkarismakapoor love and blessings." Riddhima wrote, "Happiest bday dear Lolo." In a special post, shared a photo of Karisma and wrote, "Happiest birthday to this eternal beauty @therealkarismakapoor Wish u the happiest year." Actress also shared a photo of Karisma and wrote, "Happy birthday Karisma! Have the best year."

Take a look:

On the other hand, Athiya Shetty shared a throwback photo of the actress as she penned a sweet wish for her. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the OG! Sending you lots of love and croissants." remembered her own wedding times and shared throwback photos with Karisma from those days. She wrote, "Happy Happy birthday, my dearest Lolo. Your grace and elegance is unparalleled. Hope you have a great day." As Karisma shared photos from her birthday bash at Kareena and 's house, many others commented on the post and wished her. Sanjay Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Kanika Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others penned lovely wishes for her on social media.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, photos from Karisma's birthday celebration are taking over the internet. Fans are loving how the star celebrated with her sister and close ones at home. Her stylish look also has managed to become the talk of the town.

Also Read|PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor turn posers at latter's birthday bash; Check out the lavish spread, decor

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×