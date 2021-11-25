Katrina Kaif to apply special Rajasthani mehendi worth Rs 1 lakh for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Report

For the last several weeks, rumours have been rife about Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif’s wedding to Vicky Kaushal. Although the rumoured couple have been extremely tight-lipped about the big day and have not yet confirmed anything, exciting details about their wedding keep popping up in the news every now and then. Now, according to the latest reports, a special mehendi (henna) will be sent from Rajasthan for Katrina, and it’s worth a whopping Rs 1 lakh! Yes, you read that right!

According to the latest report in BollywoodLife, Katrina’s mehendi for her wedding with Vicky costs Rs. 1 lakh. The henna called ‘Sojat Mehendi’ will reportedly be sent specially for the Tiger 3 actress from the Pali district of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The mehendi artisans of Sojat are reportedly preparing the mehendi by hand, without adding any artificial chemicals to it. If reports are to be believed, the mehendi vendor of Sojat has stated that Katrina’s mehendi preparation will cost around Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, however, the businessman will not be taking any money for it.

Rumoured lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be apparently tying the knot in the first weekend of December at a beautiful fort-turned-resort called Six Senses Resort, Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. A recent report in India Today stated that Vicky and Katrina apparently have opted for a 'no mobile phones' policy for all the invited guests at the wedding to ensure safety and security and avoid any leakage of photos from the intimate wedding affair.

