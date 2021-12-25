Katrina Kaif is in awe of Arjun Kapoor's Christmas vibe and we second her

As the Christmas vibe has taken over the world, the social media is abuzz with celebs sharing pics from the Christmas celebrations. In fact, several celebs have also extended wishes to their fans on the holy occasion. Amid this, Arjun Kapoor took the social media by a storm as he shared some pics of himself shelling out perfect Christmas vibes. And while the netizens are in awe of Arjun’s pics, Katrina Kaif’s comment on the post is grabbing attention for all the right reasons.

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun has shared pics of himself in a grey coloured sweatshirt with brown embroidery which he had paired with brown coloured trousers. The 2 States actor was seen flaunting a stubbled look and was all smiles for the camera. While his swag was unmissable in the pics, netizens were seen showering love on the actor. Taking to the comment section, Katrina had also lauded Arjun for his swag and commented, “That’s a vibe”. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor also commented on Arjun’s pic with heart in the eyes emoji.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s comment on Arjun Kapoor’s Christmas vibe post:

To note, Katrina had recently made the headlines early this month as she tied the knot with beau Vicky Kaushal at a grand ceremony. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor has been making the headlines for his upcoming movie Ek Villain 2 wherein he will be sharing the screen with Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The movie is slated to release on July 8 next year.