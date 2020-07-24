Katrina Kaif is awestruck seeing Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali & Taimur Ali Khan’s vacay photo & so are we

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, and next, she will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

If you happen to peek into Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram channel, you’ll find a concoction of photos- from throwback vacay photos to pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and to post workout selfies, and today, Bebo brightened up the day when she posted another vacay photo featuring Saif Ali khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Along with Kareena, the picture featured her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan and in the photo, they were seen posing by the lake side and alongside the photo, Kareena wrote, “All I ever need… #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack”

Soon after, amidst a host of comments, left two heart emoticons under Bebo’s post. Earlier, on Katrina’s birthday, Kareena posted a photo with Katrina to wish the Bharat actress on her 37th birthday. That said, during an interview Saif Ali Khan had revealed that soon, Saif, Kareena and Taimur will be moving in to a bigger apartment which is right opposite to where they stay right now. Also, Saif had revealed that amid lockdown, he has been cooking, learning guitar and reading to Taimur.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside the late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, and next, she will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and prior to the pandemic, Aamir and Bebo were shooting in Chandigarh for the film.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

