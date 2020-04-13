Share your Lockdown Story
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katrina Kaif is awestruck seeing Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Easter photo and so are we

Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Easter Photo; Take a look
6082 reads Mumbai
Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Easter photoKatrina Kaif is all hearts for Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Easter photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been winning the Internet ever since this Good Newwz actress made her Instagram debut. From posting candid sun-kissed selfies to photos of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo has been treating her million fans with unseen photos and yesterday, as the world celebrated Easter, Kareena shared the perfect pictures of the father-son duo as they celebrated Easter. In the photo, little munchkin Taimur is seen in a cream-coloured night suit while Saif is in his comfortable pair of white kurta pyjamas and in the photo, while Saif is sitting on the floor, Taimur is seen with bunny make up on his face.

Alongside the photo, Kareena wrote, “My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe,” Kareena captioned her post. Soon after, Katrina Kaif left heart shared emoticons on the photo and well, we totally resonate with Katrina’s comment because clearly, this was one of the cutest photo of Easter bunny that we have seen on the internet today. Prior to this, Kareena posted a throwback photograph of herself at the beach as Bebo was missing her vacation days and in the photo, Kareena is seen in a red bikini as she holds a coconut while Taimur is seen playing and alongside the photo, Kareena wrote, “I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack,” she captioned the image.

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, since the lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended as Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown would be extended in the state, Kareena urged everyone to stay home as she wrote, “Now that the lockdown has been extended, the one thing we must do to help overcome this is STAY AT HOME. We need to be strong, now more than ever. We’ve come this far... let’s not stop!..” On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Also, Bebo will be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht.

Check out Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's Easter photo here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone... #StayHome #StaySafe

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement