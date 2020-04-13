Katrina Kaif is awestruck seeing Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Easter photo and so are we

Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s Easter Photo; Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been winning the Internet ever since this Good Newwz actress made her Instagram debut. From posting candid sun-kissed selfies to photos of and Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo has been treating her million fans with unseen photos and yesterday, as the world celebrated Easter, Kareena shared the perfect pictures of the father-son duo as they celebrated Easter. In the photo, little munchkin Taimur is seen in a cream-coloured night suit while Saif is in his comfortable pair of white kurta pyjamas and in the photo, while Saif is sitting on the floor, Taimur is seen with bunny make up on his face.

Alongside the photo, Kareena wrote, “My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe,” Kareena captioned her post. Soon after, left heart shared emoticons on the photo and well, we totally resonate with Katrina’s comment because clearly, this was one of the cutest photo of Easter bunny that we have seen on the internet today. Prior to this, Kareena posted a throwback photograph of herself at the beach as Bebo was missing her vacation days and in the photo, Kareena is seen in a red bikini as she holds a coconut while Taimur is seen playing and alongside the photo, Kareena wrote, “I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack,” she captioned the image.

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, since the lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended as Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown would be extended in the state, Kareena urged everyone to stay home as she wrote, “Now that the lockdown has been extended, the one thing we must do to help overcome this is STAY AT HOME. We need to be strong, now more than ever. We’ve come this far... let’s not stop!..” On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite , which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Also, Bebo will be seen in ’s period drama, Takht.

Check out Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's Easter photo here:

