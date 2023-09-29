Katrina Kaif bags 15.3 millions follows on WhatsApp Channels beating Mark Zuckerberg, Bad Bunny; star REACTS

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. Despite being of British descent, the actress carved her niche in Indian cinema. Over the years, she has been a part of various remarkable films, making her stand amongst the top actresses of Tinsel Town. The Tiger 3 actress enjoys a mammoth amount of stardom. In fact, the gorgeous diva is quite active on social media. Recently, besides, Twitter and Instagram, Katrina announced her WhatsApp Channel. Just a few days after, the actress has emerged as the most popular celeb on the platform.

Katrina Kaif becomes the most followed celeb on WhatsApp channel

Looking forward to the release of her highly-anticipated, Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif has one more reason to jump with joy. The actress has become one of the most followed celebs on WhatsApp Channel. At the time of publishing the report, the actress had a huge follower base with over 15.3 million followers on the platform. With such a huge number, she has surpassed singer-rapper Bad Bunny and WhatsApp's parent company Meta's owner Mark Zuckerberg.

While the actress has over 15.3 million followers on WhatsApp, Bad Bunny stands at 13.2 followers and Mark Zuckerberg’s channel, on the other hand, boasts 10.2 million followers at the time of publishing this article.

The actress also posted a picture on her WhatsApp channel as she expressed her gratitude towards the fans. Sharing a beautiful picture in an all-black outfit with an army cap, Kat is all smiles. Along with it she wrote, All (red heart emoji) for all 15M of you!!” Take a look:

Katrina Kaif joined WhatsApp earlier this month

Notably, the actress joined WhatsApp earlier this month on September 13 with a video clip on Instagram where she could be heard saying, “Hii, Welcome to my WhatsApp Channel... Let's start Channelling." With the message, she also shared a video and said, "Hey everyone. I am Katrina Kaif and guess what! I am super excited to be sharing with you that I am gonna be launching my very own WhatsApp channel where I'll be sharing updates of all my latest films, projects, collaborations, and news about my life. So stay tuned for all the updates and come and take a peak behind the lens where magic never ends. So, let's start Channelling.”

Katrina Kaif’s Workfront

Last seen in Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The film will hit the theatres this Diwali. In addition to this, she has Merry Christmas in the pipeline along with Vijay Sethupathi.

