Katrina Kaif to be seen in a special dance song in Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi? Here’s what we know

As per reports, Katrina Kaif will be seen in a special song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Post starrer Inshallah got shelved, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced Gangubai Kathiawadi with and it was around Christmas 2019, that Alia Bhatt started shooting for the film. In the film, Alia Bhatt will play the role of a brothel owner in Kamathipura in 1950s, and as per latest reports, has been roped in for a special song in the film. That’s right! And knowing Bhansali and his grandeur, the song will reportedly be mounted on a lavish scale.

A few days back, Katrina Kaif was papped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office and now, we understand the connection between Katrina’s visit to the Bhansali office. Also, reports suggest that the song featuring Katrina Kaif will be shot in a fortnights time in the city. Well, we had also snapped Katrina and Alia Bhatt together at Katrina’s house and looks like, the divas were perhaps discussing the film. Won’t that be great to see Alia and Katrina in a film together?

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat starring Salman Khan. Well, if this piece of news is true then it is not the first time that Katrina will be seen in a special

dance number in a film because previously, Katrina Kaif has won our hearts with her special dance sequences in songs such as Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli and Kala Chashma.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

