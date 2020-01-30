Katrina Kaif beams like a ray of sunshine as she mesmerises in a floral dress in latest photos; Check it out

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share stunning sunkissed photos recently. The Sooryavanshi star stunned in a floral dress and left netizens swooning. Check it out.

One of the style icons of today in Bollywood is . With her stunning looks, the Sooryavanshi star has been winning the hearts of millions of her fans. Every time Katrina steps out of the house, she manages to make heads turn. Recently, Katrina stunned at an event of ’s Being Human foundation in a retro look which is taking over the internet. From her casual avatar to gorgeous red carpet looks, the diva never ceases to leave her fans in awe of her.

Recently, Katrina took to Instagram to share a set of gorgeous photos in a new look that left everyone stunned. In the pictures, the Sooryavanshi star can be seen donning a pretty pale yellow floral dress. Along with her gorgeous and chic dress, Katrina can be seen sporting a white shrug. Her hair and makeup seem to be on fleek as she poses, smiles and gets captured in the frame. The diva left everyone drooling over her gorgeous sunkissed photos.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif looks pretty as peach as she matches a black polka dot top with ochre yellow skirt)

The Sooryavanshi star used a flower emoticon to caption the photo. Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is busy with co-starrer Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will feature Katrina as a doctor and Kumar’s wife. Akshay will be seen playing Veer Sooryavanshi in the film. The film also stars Gulshan Grover, Sikander Kher, Vivaan Bhatena in important roles. Recently, a shoot for the film took place in Goa where Akshay, Katrina and Rohit took a stroll on the beach too. Sooryavanshi is slated to hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

Read More