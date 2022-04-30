Katrina Kaif beams as she enjoys good hair Saturday in pics; Vicky Kaushal keeps it cool at Mumbai airport

Among the most gorgeous stars in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif always manages to light up the internet when she posts on her social media handle. And keeping up with this, the Jee Le Zaraa star left fans swooning with her new photos from her 'Saturday Hair' series. Katrina shared new photos where she is seen smiling and posing for her team member while flaunting her beautiful smile and impeccable style. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was spotted arriving back on Saturday afternoon after he wrapped up a schedule for his next project.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared photos in which she is seen slaying in a white and green checkered dress with her hair left open and makeup on point. She is seen smiling away. Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, "It's called 'SATURDAY HAIR' according to @amitthakur_hair." Seeing Katrina's photos, not just fans even her family members including Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal reacted to them. On the other hand, Vicky was snapped as he made his way home. The handsome star kept it casual at the airport in a white shirt and blue jeans. Vicky also was seen sporting a cool cap, sunglasses and a mask.

Have a look at Katrina's photos and Vicky's airport video:

Recently, Katrina shared a cute childhood photo in which she was seen enjoying her time amid nature. Vicky was quick to react to the photo. He dropped a heart emoticon in the comments and left netizens gushing over their PDA.

On the work front, while Vicky wrapped up a schedule for his next film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, Katrina is currently shooting for Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Ramesh Taurani. It will release on Christmas this year. Vicky, on the other hand, also has Sam Bahadur and Govinda Naam Mera lined up ahead of him.

