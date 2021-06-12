Katrina Kaif begins her fitness journey 'step by step' post COVID 19 recovery: Go at your own pace

Actress Katrina Kaif, who battled COVID 19 in April, has resumed her workout routine over the weekend. The Phone Bhoot star shelled out words of wisdom and urged everyone to listen to their body.

Actress successfully defeated COVID 19 in the month of April after staying home quarantined all the while. Having battled COVID 19, the star has now resumed her fitness regimen and has shared a photo on her social media handle to express how one can be 'back at it' in their own sweet time. In her special note, Katrina also urged everyone to listen to their body and to go at their own pace after beating COVID 19. She also said that one should take their fitness journey step by step.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a photo in which she is seen all pumped up to sweat it out. Sharing a note, Katrina wrote, "Back at it Post covid I’ve had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, u have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again . Going slow and trusting your body s healing process and giving yourself time . Step by step."

Take a look:

The actress had contracted COVID 19 back in April and announced in a post on social media. After she tested negative on April 17, she shared a beautiful photo on social media and revealed that she has beaten the virus.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The shoot of the film was going on earlier this year. Besides this, Katrina also has Sooryavanshi with . The release date is yet to be announced since it was last postponed in 2020 owing to the COVID 19 shutdown. The actress also has a film with Ali Abbas Zafar that will star her in a superhero avatar. Reportedly, Katrina is also doing Vijay Sethupathi co-starrer Merry Christmas.

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

