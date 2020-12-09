Katrina Kaif begins preparing for Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Phone Bhoot; Gives glimpse of script

Katrina Kaif has shared an interesting post as she begins her preparation for Phone Bhoot which also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead.

has been making the headlines ever since she has been roped in Gurmmeet Singh directorial Phone Bhoot along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie happens to be a horror comedy and marks the Thugs of Hindostan actress’ first tryst with the genre. Undoubtedly, Katrina’s massive fan following has been quite excited to see her in this new avatar. And now, Katrina has shared a new update about the movie as she begins preparing for the horror comedy.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the new update in her recent story. She posted a video wherein she gave a glimpse of Bhoot Police script which was placed on a wooden table. Besides, the colourful post-it tags in the video also grabbed a lot of attention. She captioned the image as, “Prep time – but look at these cutest post it’s” followed by a heart in the eyes emoticon. Earlier, Ishaan had also shared a post as he had begun preparing for Bhoot Police and mentioned about his studies for MBC which meant Masters in Bhoot Capturing.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s post announcing the beginning of her preparation for Bhoot Police:

Meanwhile, talking about Katrina, the actress is also working on Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming superhero drama. While it will be Katrina’s first superhero movie and India's first female-led superhero flick, it is reported that the makers have finalised a title for the same. Reportedly, the movie has been tentatively titled as ‘Super Soldier’.

