Katrina Kaif begins trials for bridal wear ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal; Reports

It is raining weddings in B-town. While Rajkummar Rao had tied the knot with his ladylove Patralekhaa after dating her for over a decade, now all eyes are on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The rumoured couple, who are said to be dating each other for a while now, will reportedly tie the knot next month in a destination wedding. And while the fans are excited about their rumoured wedding, it is reported that the preparations for Katrina and Vicky’s wedding are going on in full swing.

As per the recent update, Katrina has begun her trials for the bridal dress. According to a report published in India Today, these trials are done at Katrina’s friend’s place. “The fittings and trials are happening at her friend's house. She doesn’t want any attention and media outside her building, so she’s been going to her friend's place somewhere in Bandra. Katrina is very wary of any information coming out in the media and has kept her bridal team very tight. Every small detail is being shared on her personal WhatsApp group and outfit images and references are being discussed,” her friend was quoted saying to India Today.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Katrina and Vicky had a hush-hush roka ceremony during Diwali festivities. The rumoured couple is said to tie the knot in December in Rajasthan. While Vicky and Katrina had December 2021 and May 2022 in mind for the wedding, it was reported that the Manmarziyan star wanted to tie the knot in the summers. However, it was reported that the Ek Tha Tiger actress insisted on December wedding given the heat waves in Rajasthan.

