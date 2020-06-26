Katrina Kaif being happy about 2 player games is a whole mood and her smile says it all; See PHOTO

Katrina Kaif is back with another stunning photo of hers and we sure can't get enough of it in her playful mood. Check it out right here.

The weekend is here and well, who says quarantine weekends can't be fun after all? It looks like has her weekend game sorted with some fun games and a good time ahead with her sister, it seems. The actress keeps sharing glimpses from her time at home and well, we definitely can't seem to get enough of it, courtesy the stunning photos, her smile, and of course, some great captions.

Today's post from Katrina is all about loving the idea of two-player games and well, she does seem to enjoy her time playing the game sequence. She took to social media to share a happy photo along with the game board and the caption that said, "Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster. #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday." Well, if we were to assume she is playing with her sister, we bet two-player games are way more fun indeed.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

On the work front, fans are still waiting upon to see Katrina Kaif's upcoming film with , Sooryavanshi. Slated for a release earlier this year, the movie had to be halted indefinitely due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Apart from that, we will also be seeing her in a female superhero movie, one which we probably can't seem to get enough for as it has us excited. The actress also revealed how she is in talks with other projects as well and that has to count for something, isn't it?

