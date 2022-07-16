Katrina Kaif Birthday Live Updates: Star set to ring in birthday with Vicky Kaushal in Maldives

Katrina Kaif has turned 39 today as she celebrates her birthday with Vicky Kaushal and friends in the Maldives. The Phone Bhoot star was spotted leaving town with Vicky Kaushal, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has turned 39 today as she celebrates her birthday with Vicky Kaushal and friends in the Maldives. The Phone Bhoot star was spotted leaving town with Vicky Kaushal, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari on Friday, a day ahead of her birthday. The gorgeous star has been away from the limelight for a couple of weeks and now, on her birthday, Bollywood friends, fans and others are sending in good wishes. As Katrina celebrates her 39th birthday, we bring you all the updates from the same. Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla.