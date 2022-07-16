Live
Katrina Kaif Birthday Live Updates: Star set to ring in birthday with Vicky Kaushal in Maldives
Katrina Kaif has turned 39 today as she celebrates her birthday with Vicky Kaushal and friends in the Maldives. The Phone Bhoot star was spotted leaving town with Vicky Kaushal, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has turned 39 today as she celebrates her birthday with Vicky Kaushal and friends in the Maldives. The Phone Bhoot star was spotted leaving town with Vicky Kaushal, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari on Friday, a day ahead of her birthday. The gorgeous star has been away from the limelight for a couple of weeks and now, on her birthday, Bollywood friends, fans and others are sending in good wishes. As Katrina celebrates her 39th birthday, we bring you all the updates from the same. Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla.
July 16, 2022, 10:50 am IST
Sonam Kapoor wishes Katrina Kaif 'the best year'
Katrina Kaif, who is celebrating her birthday today, has received wishes from millions of her fans. Now, Sonam Kapoor has joined in to send her all the love. Sharing a photo with Katrina, Sonam wrote, "Happy Happy birthday darling girl...have the best year... you deserve it!."
July 16, 2022, 10:25 am IST
Katrina Kaif off to Maldives with Vicky Kaushal
On Friday, Katrina Kaif, who has turned 39 today, was spotted leaving for the Maldives with hubby Vicky Kaushal. The couple was spotted walking hand in hand as they headed out of the city to celebrate her birthday in a tropical paradise. Fans were elated to spot Katrina after a while and loved her casual look as well. Click HERE for the video.
