Katrina Kaif bonds with Vicky Kaushal's mom at Sam Bahadur screening; 5 times they dished 'saas-bahu' goals

Actress Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in 2021, and remarkably, Kaif seems to have gelled well with her husband’s family. Recently, at Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur’s screening, the doting daughter-in-law was seen keeping an eye out for Kaushal’s mother amidst the crowd.

While the video surely oozes love and warmth, let’s look back at times when the duo set some serious saas bahu goals.

As Katrina Kaif bonds with her mother-in-law at Sam Bahadur’s screening, let’s delve into times when the duo had set ‘saas-bahu’ goals

The screening of Vicky Kaushal’s highly anticipated project Sam Bahadur took place today, on November 30. His wife Katrina Kaif and his mother were spotted at the screening, and notably, in a video, the Namastey London star can be seen taking care of her mother-in-law amidst the crowd. The duo can also be seen sharing a hug as they parted ways.

While the clip was showered with love from fans, let’s look back at the times when Katrina dished out some major ‘saas-bahu’ goals with her mother-in-law.

1. Holi 2022

The Kaushal clan seems to be relishing the festival of colors at its best in the below photographs shared by the actress at the festival of colors last year. In the first photo, Vicky’s mother can be seen holding Katrina’s arm lovingly; in the second picture, she gently pats her cheeks. The images ooze nothing but pure love.

2. When Vicky Kaushal was all hearts for Katrina and his mom

Taking to his Instagram account last year, doting husband Vicky Kaushal shared a love-soaked photograph of his ‘strength’ and ‘world’, wifey Katrina Kaif, and his mother. Kat can be seen holding a gift in her hand and sitting on her mother-in-law’s lap as the duo are enveloped in a warm hug. The photo surely dishes out some serious ‘saas-bahu’ goals.

3. Mother’s Day 2023

The Baar Baar Dekho actress dropped heartfelt wishes for both of her mothers on her Instagram stories. While she shared a childhood photograph with her mother, the actress dropped a love-filled image with her mother-in-law. Sharing the photo, Katrina also wished her on Mother’s Day.

4. Mother’s Day 2022

Katrina seems to be performing her bahu duties right as she also dropped an adorable photograph with Vicky and his mother to wish the latter on Mother’s Day last year. While Veena Kaushal can be seen sitting in the middle, Katrina and the Sam Bahadur star envelop her from both sides in the picture shared by Kaif.



5. Christmas 2022

The Kaushal family seems to be relishing every family at its best. Katrina dropped a sneak peek into last year’s Christmas celebrations with her fans. The photograph shows the family striking a pose together and being all smiles for the camera. However, what steals the show is the loving way in which Katrina has kept her hands on Veena Kaushal’s shoulders, and it radiates love and warmth.

The photo also received immense love from fans, with some calling them ‘Nice family’ and others dropping red heart emoticons in the comment section of Kat’s post.

