Katrina Kaif bowls into the weekend as she drops a glimpse of her 'very American Saturday'; PICS

Katrina Kaif has been having the time of her life in the US. After taking husband Vicky Kaushal on a breakfast date to her favourite place in New York, the actress took to the bowling lanes to attempt a clean strike. While we're not sure whether Katrina managed to do that, she definitely had loads of fun. Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a couple of photos of herself at the bowling alley where she had a fun time.

In the photos, Katrina can be seen wearing a casual shirt and denims. However, the actress took the sport seriously as she slipped into a pair of bowling shoes. With her hair tied in the back, Katrina can be seen swinging the ball into her lane. Sharing the photos, Katrina called it, "A very American Saturday." We wonder if hubby Vicky Kaushal snapped his wifey's bowling attempts.

Since their wedding in December, fans have been going gaga over the lovebirds. Whenever a picture featuring the two actors hits social media, it goes viral in no time, with netizens flocking the comments section with love-filled and sweet responses.

Currently, the lovebirds are spending some quality time together on their holiday in the US. Vicky and Katrina lead a hectic life with a packed shooting schedule. Whenever, they managed to get some free time, they head outside India for a mini holiday of sorts.

