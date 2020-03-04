Katrina Kaif bursting into laughter as she tries unusual poses in a BTS video proves happy girls are prettiest

Katrina Kaif is among the gorgeous divas in Bollywood. Recently, while posing for a photoshoot, the diva broke into some unusual moves and later laughed it off. Check out the behind-the-scenes video.

Known to be one of the most popular divas in Bollywood, has been able to establish herself as not just an actress but also as a style icon. From nailing her red carpet look to acing her airport style, Katrina has managed to give fashion goals to young girls who follow her. Every time Katrina dolls up for an event, she poses for photos and shares them on social media. However, while getting photos clicked, what goes on behind-the-scenes rarely is showcased.

Recently, while getting her photoshoot done before leaving for an event, Katrina decided to unleash her goofy side and come up with some unusual poses. However, her fun moves during the photoshoot were captured in a hilarious behind-the-scenes video that Katrina herself shared on social media. In the video, Katrina is seen bursting in laughter after she tries to pull off some cool yet off-beat moves for the photos. The diva is seen clad in a little black dress but as she laughs her heart out, it is hard to take one’s eyes off her.

The video was captioned as, “some very unusual posing.” Whatever the case may be, Katrina’s fans loved her goofy side and shared the video on various fan club pages too. Recently, Katrina shared some stunning photos in a summery floral ethnic outfit too which are taking over the internet.

Check out Katrina Kaif's video:

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for an upcoming release. Aside from it, she was last seen in starrer Bharat and her look in the film was loved. Reports have been coming in that Katrina may be in talks with Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero film. Reportedly, Katrina may also have been roped in for a slick action film with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, none of the projects have been formally announced by the actress.

