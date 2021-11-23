Is Katrina Kaif busy prepping with Vicky Kaushal's family for their wedding?

Back-to-back weddings have been taking place in Bollywood. After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s grand marriage, reports of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding are keeping fans excited. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding. But as per the latest reports, Katrina Kaif has taken a break to focus completely on her wedding.

According to the report in ETimes, Vicky Kaushal is "busy with his professional commitments" and his family is taking care of his wedding preparations. If reports are to be believed, the Tiger 3 actress will finish off her pending events and film shoots post her wedding. The report also suggested that since Vicky is busy with several projects, his brother, Sunny Kaushal, and their mother, Veena Kaushal, are looking after all the necessary arrangements for the rumoured couple’s big day. However, none of this has been confirmed by either of the actors.

Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina are all set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan this December. Reports also claim that Katrina has picked a Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day.

Talking about her work, Katrina Kaif has lots of exciting projects in her kitty. She will start preparing with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa and will also be teaming up with Vijay Sethupathi for a Pan-India film. Whereas, Vicky Kaushal who was last seen in Sardar Udham Singh, will next appear in Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Sara Ali Khan.

