Katrina Kaif calls her Jee Le Zaraa co-stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra ‘good friends’
Jee Le Zaraa will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The motion poster is already released.
Farhan Akhtar will soon be directing a film starring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. It has been titled Jee Le Zaraa and is expected to go on floors next year. The announcement came on the day when Dil Chahta Hai completed its 20 years. Farhan shared a video announcement too that had snippets from Dil Chahta Hai of Akshaye Khanna, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan's conversation, and then, it had the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’ Well, recently in an interview with Film Companion, Katrina opened up about her co-stars.
Good friends:
Katrina said that she considers Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra good friends. This will be the first time fans will see all the three actresses together. Katrina even revealed that she and Priyanka took Kathak class from the same place and the latter would always get praised by their guruji. "She is amazing. We have always kind of crossed paths at low moments of life," the Phone Bhoot actress was quoted saying.
Jee Le Zaraa
Farhan Akhtar had tweeted, "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road." The film marks Farhan's return to the helm after almost a decade. The last film he directed was Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2, and post that, he took up more acting projects. The film Jee Le Zaraa is penned by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan and Reema Kagti.
Upcoming work:
Katrina will soon be seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is releasing on November 4. Apart from this, the actress also has Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.