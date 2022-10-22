Katrina Kaif calls her Jee Le Zaraa co-stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra ‘good friends’

Farhan Akhtar will soon be directing a film starring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. It has been titled Jee Le Zaraa and is expected to go on floors next year. The announcement came on the day when Dil Chahta Hai completed its 20 years. Farhan shared a video announcement too that had snippets from Dil Chahta Hai of Akshaye Khanna, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan's conversation, and then, it had the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’ Well, recently in an interview with Film Companion, Katrina opened up about her co-stars.

Good friends:

Katrina said that she considers Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra good friends. This will be the first time fans will see all the three actresses together. Katrina even revealed that she and Priyanka took Kathak class from the same place and the latter would always get praised by their guruji. "She is amazing. We have always kind of crossed paths at low moments of life," the Phone Bhoot actress was quoted saying.