Katrina Kaif calls Merry Christmas her career's 'most difficult' film; dubs Vijay Sethupathi 'phenomenal'

Katrina Kaif is currently basking in the success of Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has not only won over fans but also garnered praise from critics, achieving substantial success at the box office. Katrina's performance, particularly in the action sequences, has been widely lauded. Recently, the actress had the honor of attending the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. During a chat at the event, the actress disclosed that her next venture, Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is the most challenging film of her career.

Katrina Kaif shared that Merry Christmas being a bilingual film mandated two takes for every scene

Discussing her upcoming film Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif revealed that working with director Sriram Raghavan had long been a goal on her professional bucket list. She expressed that the project stands out as the most challenging in her career thus far. The character she portrays demanded a significant emotional and artistic investment, and Raghavan, known for pushing actors to excel, provided a rewarding challenge.

Merry Christmas is a bilingual film, shot in both Hindi and Tamil. Katrina shared that delivering her lines in Tamil for the Tamil version added an extra layer of complexity to the filming process. Each scene required two takes, one in each language, presenting a challenging yet exhilarating experience for the actress.

Additionally, Katrina expressed admiration for her co-star in the film, Vijay Sethupathi. She found him to be phenomenal and highlighted the joy of witnessing him seamlessly switch between the Hindi and Tamil takes, showcasing his versatility and contributing to the film's unique dynamics.

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is produced by the collaboration of two esteemed production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, with Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, along with Sanjay Routray and Kewal Garg as the producers. The film has already created a buzz with its attention-grabbing posters, emanating a vintage charm that intrigues the audience. Notably, Radhika Apte is set to make a cameo appearance in the film.

Initially scheduled for a theatrical release in December 2023, the filmmakers later announced a postponement, and the film is now set to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Katrina Kaif shares funniest moment from Tiger 3 sets; makes THIS dance to her tunes