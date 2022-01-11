Katrina Kaif calls Salman Khan's niece Alizeh a thing of 'beauty' as she comments on her latest photo.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are cordial on the professional front and continue to work together. The duo have been most recently working on Tiger 3. Amid Salman's work commitments, the actor is also gearing up to launch his niece Alizeh in Bollywood. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that 21-year-old Alizeh will be soon making her acting debut in Bollywood.

Recently, Alizeh dropped a stunning photo on social media and had everyone take note. One of them was Katrina Kaif who commented on the picture. The comment caught everyone’s attention as Katrina Kaif wrote, “beauty.” Meanwhile, Ira Khan dropped love struck emojis in the comments section. Whereas, Ananya Panday's mum Bhavana Panday commented, "Stunning (two heart emojis."

Check out Alizeh's post below:

A trade source earlier confirmed to Pinkvilla that Alizeh is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut. "Alizeh has been taking acting, dancing and drama lessons for over two years and her parents, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, along with Salman, feel that she is now ready to take the plunge into acting. Salman, Atul and Alvira will launch Alizeh next month in a movie produced by Salman Khan Productions and Atul and Alvira’s production house Reel Life Productions. Salman is extremely involved in each and every niece and nephew of his and is taking personal interest in Alizeh’s debut."

