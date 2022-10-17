Katrina Kaif calls Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir 'icons', Phone Bhoot's Siddhant, Ishaan 'enthusiastic'
Katrina Kaif in a recent chat shared about working with the three Khans and her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.
Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. All eyes are on her as her film Phone Bhoot is about to release. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles. The trailer has been released and fans are going gaga over it. Well, we have seen the camaraderie between Siddhant, Katrina and Ishaan in several BTS videos and now a new video of the trio has been released and we bet it will leave you in splits. In the chat, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress has revealed her experience of working with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.
Katrina Kaif on working with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan vs Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter
In the video, Katrina Kaif was asked how was it working with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter after working with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. In response, Katrina called the three Khans icons. She revealed that they elevate every film they are in. “They see the picture in totality, they see the picture in totality. So every suggestion that they give helps your character, helps your story. Being on sets in those kinds of films is absolutely wonderful,” added the actress. Talking about working with Ishaan and Siddhant, Katrina said that they are very enthusiastic and they are always working so hard. “The fact that they could bring so much energy is wonderful and they love what they do,” quipped the actress.
Check out the video:
Phone Bhoot
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November, 2022.
