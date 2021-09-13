Katrina Kaif calls Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny ‘outstanding’ after latter shares trailer of ‘Shiddat'

Recently the trailer of Shiddat was released that stars Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan. Vicky’s rumoured beau Katrina Kaif was quick to share her reaction on the trailer through her Instagram stories. She called Sunny and Radhika ‘outstanding’ and asked her fans and followers to watch the trailer now.

It was Vicky Kaushal who shared the trailer of his brother Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan’s ‘Shiddat’ in his Instagram stories. It was almost at the same time that too took to her Instagram stories to share the poster of the film Shiddat and wrote: “Outstanding u two. Waiting for this one” with a heart emoji. The rumours of Vicky dating Katerina has been doing the rounds for a long time now. There were rumours of the two getting engaged too. And now Kat praising her rumoured beau’s brother speaks a thousand words.

Take a look:

Although Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have not said anything about their relationship and kept mum till now, certain reports suggest that the two actors might tie the knot by the end of this year.

Katrina Kaif is currently in Turkey shooting for her upcoming movie Tiger 3 with . Pictures and videos of the two actors from Turkey have been doing the rounds ever since they reached there. Now it looks like Katrina and Salman have wrapped up the film and will be back soon. It was reported that Katrina and Vicky would wrap up their work commitments by the end of this year and then get married.

