Katrina Kaif can’t stop gushing over Tabu as she dons a blue saree for Karan Johar’s Birthday bash

Tabu is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. In her career, spanning decades, Tabu has proved her acting prowess time and again in films like Haider, AndhaDhun, Cheeni Kum, and more. She has always received a lot of love and praise for her performances from critics and fans alike. Amid this, she has also found an admirer in Katrina Kaif as the latter absolutely can’t stop gushing over her stunning look for Karan Johar’s birthday bash last night.

Tabu glams up for Karan Johar’s party

For the unversed, Bollywood’s popular writer-director-producer Karan Johar threw a huge bash at YashRaj Studios on Wednesday, on the occasion of his 50th birthday. It was indeed a grand affair, as the who’s who of B’Town dressed up in their absolute best for the star-studded event. Among others, Tabu too decked up in a pretty blue saree which completely did justice to KJo’s party theme of black and blue. She kept her beautiful, long black tresses open and opted for a soft-glam makeup look.

Katrina Kaif reacts to Tabu’s photo

Yesterday, Tabu took to her Instagram space and shared a photo of her outfit. While it received a flood of likes and comments from many fans, Katrina Kaif too could not stop but leave a comment. Taking to the comments section, Katrina wrote, “Ur too beautiful”.

Tabu and Katrina Kaif’s professional fronts

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tabu was recently seen in a pivotal role Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer horror-comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee released on the 20th of May. She will next be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey alongside Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj. Tabu also has Khufiya with Ali Fazal.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Vinay Pathak and Sanjay Mishra and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

