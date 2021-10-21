Katrina Kaif can’t stop gushing over Virat Kohli’s fam jam picture with Anushka Sharma & Vamika

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli surprised his fans with yet another cute family picture featuring wifey Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. Taking to his Instagram, Virat shared a post in which the family enjoyed breakfast together in UAE. Anushka and Virat smiled for the camera. To note, recently the Anushka and Vamika joined Virat in the UAE ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the tournament, Virat decided to spend some quality time with his wife and daughter. In the photo, Anushka Sharma was seen donning a striped top paired with a dark blue denim pants with white sandals, while Virat sported a grey-colored T-shirt and black shorts. Vamika sat between them on a high chair with her back towards the camera. The cute picture attracted several comments from fans and followers. A fan wrote, "That 2 little pony tails on either side caught my eyes and now can't look anything else apart from that." Another wrote, "King , queen & Princess." Katrina Kaif was among the first ones to notice and the actress couldn’t stop gushing over the fam jam picture. She dropped an eye-heart emoticon on Virat Kohli’s fresh post.

Click HERE to see the post.

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. A few weeks back, Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as the captain of T20 Indian squad in order to focus on ODI and Test captaincy. Anushka Sharma also had supported his decision on social media.