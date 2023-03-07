Katrina Kaif cannot stop giggling as she shoots a dancing video of her 'baby' Vicky Kaushal and Sham Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the power couple of Bollywood. They often take the Internet by storm with their stunning pictures. On Tuesday evening, Katrina and Vicky took to social media and shared pictures from their Holi celebration. The couple celebrated the festival of colours with their family. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif too joined them for the celebration. A while ago, Vicky's dad Sham Kaushal dropped a cute video in which he is trying to learn dance from him.

Vicky Kaushal dances with his dad Sham Kaushal

In the video, Vicky and his dad are seen twinning in white and drenched in colours. Vicky has also donned a bandana and cool sunnies. They are seen grooving to a Punjabi song and enjoying the moment. Interestingly, Katrina is shooting the video and giggling in the background. She is also heard telling Vicky, 'Baby look up'. The text on the video reads, "Happy Holi. Trying to learn dance... Rab Rakha." Have a look:

After Sham Kaushal shared the video, fans went gaga over it. They couldn't stop gushing over Vicky and Katrina's family moment. A fan wrote, "HAHA HOW CUTE IS THIS!" Another fan wrote, "Beautiful video ! Happy Holi sir. may you all always keep smiling like this."

Earlier, Katrina and Vicky shared happy family pictures and wrote, "Happy Holiiiiiiiiiiiii."

Meanwhile, Sham Kaushal recently spoke about welcoming Katrina to the family. He said that they were happy and blessed to have Katrina in the family. He also said that they are all living with so much love. He also added, "I feel it was all destiny that they found each other. It was a match made in heaven. She is so good and I keep blessing these kids so that they live happy lives."

Work front

Katrina is all set to be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and it will release on Diwali 2023. Katrina will soon start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Vicky, on the other hand, has Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utekar's next film with Sara Ali Khan.

