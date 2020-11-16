Katrina Kaif cannot stop gushing over mommy to be Anushka Sharma's gorgeous Diwali photos; Take a look

Katrina Kaif took to the comment section of Anushka Sharma's Diwali photos and dropped an endearing response to her. The sweet comment by the Zero star on soon-to-be-mom's photos left the internet impressed.

There are very few actresses in Bollywood who share a great bond of friendship with each other and among those, and are the ones who are close friends. Both Anushka and Katrina have worked in a couple of films together and share a camaraderie that often comes out on social media and events. Speaking of this, recently, soon-to-be mommy Anushka Sharma shared gorgeous photos of herself celebrating Diwali at home amid the ongoing pandemic. But, it was Katrina's sweet comment that left fans in awe.

Taking to her comment section, Katrina was all hearts for mom-to-be Anushka's mesmerising photos on Diwali. In the photos, Anushka was seen clad in a cream Anarkali suit with Punjabi Jutti. Her hair was left loose and she is seen sporting beautiful earrings in the same. Amid this, Katrina could not stop herself from commenting on mom-to-be Anushka's photos. Not just Katrina, even left a wish for Anushka on the occasion of Diwali.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Katrina commented on Anushka's photos. Previously also, several times, Katrina has praised her Zero co-star on social media and likewise, Anushka too has done the same on the Bharat star's Instagram account.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's photos and Katrina's comment:

Katrina, on the other hand, has recently returned from the Maldives after a photo shoot. On the work front, she will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Meanwhile, Anushka is all set to welcome her first child with hubby Virat Kohli. The cricketer has got a paternity leave and will soon return from Australia tour to be with wife Anushka to welcome their first child. The couple announced it a while back on social media with an adorable post.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

