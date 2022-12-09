Katrina Kaif cannot stop laughing as Vicky Kaushal dances like a true Punjabi in their anniversary post; WATCH

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the cutest Btown couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals. The stars are currently vacationing in the hills and have been sharing beautiful pictures of them enjoying the lovely winter. Well, time really does fly and today these two have completed 1 year of their wedding. Social media is buzzing with wishes for the actors but the special post that everyone were waiting for was Katrina’s anniversary post for Vicky. She shared a couple of unseen pictures and we cannot stop looking at them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a couple of unseen pictures. The first picture is from their grand wedding. Both Vicky and Katrina dressed up in their gorgeous wedding attires and cannot stop smiling. The next picture appears from their current vacation. The Rajneeti actress looks beautiful in a red coloured turtle neck sweater and can be seen resting her head on Vicky Kaushal’s shoulder who is wearing a black tee and a black cap. Then there is a video of Vicky dancing on a Punjabi song like a true Punjabi and Katrina who seems to be capturing the video cannot stop laughing. Sharing this post Katrina wrote, “My Ray of Light Happy One Year ……..”

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The actor also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari's untitled movie.

Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The horror-comedy was directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Next, she will be uniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. It is being directed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma and will release on Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress also has Sriram Raghavan's directorial Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and a superhero movie by Ali Abbas Zafar.