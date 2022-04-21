Katrina Kaif casts a spell with her smile as she aces sweater weather look; Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar REACT

There is no denying the fact that Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in the Bollywood film industry. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress has been winning hearts with her social media game as she keeps dropping pretty photos of herself on her Instagram handle. A few hours back, Katrina Kaif shared new pictures, in which she is seen flaunting her million-dollar smile, which has left her fans in awe!

The Ek Tha Tiger actress shared gorgeous candid photos and made her fans go gaga over her. In the pictures, Katrina is seen donning a nude ribbed sweater and a pair of blue denim jeans. The actress' hair is perfectly styled in soft waves and her makeup is kept natural. Sharing the photos, Katrina Kaif posted a white heart emoji. Soon after she shared the photos, Kaif's fans showered love in the comments section. Shweta Bachchan dropped a heart-shaped eyes emoji and Zoya Akhtar wrote "Kiss Miss" along with a red heart emoji.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post:

Meanwhile, on the work, Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for her upcoming film Merry Christmas, which is directed by Andhadhun filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and will also feature South star Vijay Sethupathi. It is slated to release on Christmas 2022. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Maneesh Sharma’s ‘Tiger 3’ co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. Besides this, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. Next, she also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.

