Katrina Kaif celebrates hubby Vicky Kaushal’s big win at IIFA 2022 Technical Awards; PIC

Recently, IIFA 2022's Technical Awards' winner list was released on the official Twitter handle of the International Indian Film Academy Awards. The biggest awards ceremony is slated to take place on May 20th and 21st, 2022, however, the technical award winners have been announced and as expected Vicky Kaushal’s film, Sardar Udham is leading with the most wins. To note, the award ceremony will take place at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022.

Meanwhile, the proud wife, Katrina Kaif was seen celebrating Vicky Kaushal’s big win. The ‘Tiger 3’ actress is happily rejoicing in her better half's success as she took to her social media handle and shared a news article that mentioned Vicky’s film is leading at IIFA 2022's Technical Awards. Along with it, Katrina dropped heart emoticons and tagged Vicky on it. The post grabbed the ‘Sardar Udham’ actor’s attention and he expressed gratitude while resharing the post on his photo-sharing application. For those unaware, ‘Sardar Udham’ was directed by Shoojit Sircar and received a positive response from the audience.

Vicky Kaushal has become one of the most bankable actors in the film industry. He, recently, wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. The movie will also star Sara Ali Khan in the lead and will mark the Pataudi princess’ first collaboration with Vicky. Besides, Vicky will also be seen playing the lead in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is slated to release on June 10 this year.

