Katrina Kaif celebrates Sunday in style as she flaunts her white figure hugging dress; PIC

Katrina Kaif is a true beauty and it is always a delight for her fans to watch her pictures and videos. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans and followers with some of the most amazing and stunning pictures of her. Ahead of the release of her movie Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Katrina yet again posted pictures of her looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a white figure-hugging dress. We bet you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off her as she posts her sun-soaked pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif posted 2 sun-soaked pictures of her. In the first picture, we can see her posing in front of the beach under the sun. She wore a white figure-hugging dress that had full sleeves from one side and was sleeveless from the other. Kat looked away from the camera, left her open and looked flawless in her minimalistic makeup look. In the next picture, Katrina stood in the same place but only her pose was a bit different this time. She played with her hair as it flew in the air and the sun shone brightly right on her head.

Take a look:

Well, recently Katrina Kaif had attended the screening of Sardar Udham and some of the eagle-eyed fans spotted her hugging rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal. Since then the video of rumoured love birds hugging each other went viral on the internet, netizens said ‘this is love’. Well, neither Katrina nor Vicky has spoken anything about their relationship so only time will tell the truth.

