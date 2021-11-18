Katrina Kaif to change her name in Tiger 3 credits after wedding with Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding rumours have gone insanely viral on social media. Although the couples have remained tight-lipped about their wedding, reports claim that the two will seal the deal in the month of December. Now, it seems that Katrina is also planning to change her name in Tiger 3 credits after marrying Vicky Kaushal.

Multiple media reports suggest that the rumoured lovebirds will get hitched at a luxury hotel in Rajasthan. However, an official confirmation about the same is still awaited. Amid this, India Today reports that the Ek Tha Tiger star might also change her name in the credits of her upcoming movie alongside Salman Khan. A source close to the portal suggests that decision of making changes in her name lies only with the star. However, if she does decide to change her name, the posters and teaser of Tiger 3 will feature the actress's new name 'Katrina Kaif Kaushal'.

The portal states, “The decision purely lies with her. However, if she does decide to change her name, then the makers of Tiger 3 will credit her as Katrina Kaif Kaushal on the posters.” This has not been officially announced by Katrina Kaif as of yet. Previously, the portal also suggested that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven’t officially sent out their wedding invites, but they have reportedly asked their industry friends to remain free between December 7 to 9.

As per the previous report, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guest list apparently includes many prominent names from the Hindi film industry. Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal are among the few names on the couple’s guest list. Well, now we are just waiting for the couple to reveal the truth.

