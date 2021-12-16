Katrina Kaif changes her profile picture after wedding with Vicky Kaushal; Seen yet?

Newlywed Katrina Kaif is head over heels in love with hubby Vicky Kaushal and her new profile picture says it all. The actress took to her Instagram handle a week after her wedding and changed her profile picture. The ‘Tiger 3’ actress selected a beautiful picture from her wedding album. In the priceless picture, the newlyweds are looking at each other lovingly during their marriage ceremony. The picture was clicked during a mesmerizing sunset.

After keeping fans waiting for a long time, the couple, after a few hours of their wedding, took to their respective Instagram accounts and announced the good news leaving the internet in a tizzy. The couple captioned the post, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

To note, the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on December 9. Their close friends and family attended the festivities. Vicky and Katrina’s wedding was preceded by Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. They made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Mumbai airport earlier this week.

Take a look at Katrina’s new profile picture:

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina’s close friend Anaita Shroff Adajania shared details of the wedding ceremony. She said, “The planning was going on for months. Everything was pretty organic. We would sit together, talk and ideate but the actual fieldwork and execution were done in a short span, pretty close to the wedding.”