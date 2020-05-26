Katrina Kaif channels her inner artist as she applies mehendi on Bina Kak’s hand; Watch Throwback Video

Katrina Kaif has a huge fan following across the globe and often, her fans share unseen photos and videos of the star on social media. A throwback video of Katrina trying to apply mehendi on her Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya co-star Bina Kak’s palm is going viral for all the right reasons.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, has managed to make a name for herself over the years and her recent performances in films like Zero and Bharat won the hearts of her fans. Amid the lockdown, Katrina has been spending time at home with Isabelle Kaif and often shares what they are upto at home. While the diva herself keeps updating about her work and life on social media, even her fans keep sharing unseen photos and videos that go viral.

Speaking of this, a throwback video of Katrina Kaif turning mehendi artist for her Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya co-star Bina Kak at her daughter’s wedding is doing rounds on social media and it deserves your attention. In the video, we can see Katrina dressed in a stunning outfit as she graces Bina Kak’s daughter’s pre-wedding ceremony. In the video, the Zero star can be seen trying her hand at applying mehendi on Bina’s hand. Katrina is seen concentrating on emulating her own mehendi design on Bina Kak’s hand.

The gorgeous star looked extremely pretty as she did the same. Her co-star Bina looked elated as Katrina nailed the mehendi design like a pro. Clad in a black and white suit with her hair partially tied up, Katrina looked extremely gorgeous. But, the highlight of the same was seeing her apply henna on Bina Kak’s hand.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s throwback video:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Katrina is spending time at home. From cooking to cleaning to working out, Katrina is doing everything at home and has been urging her fans to spend time at home. On the work front, Katrina will be seen in co-starrer, Sooryavanshi. However, the film’s release has been postponed until further notice due to the COVID 19 lockdown.

