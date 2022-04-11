Katrina Kaif clicks selfies with fans as she gets spotted at the airport in pink salwar suit; PICS

A few moments back, the paparazzi spotted Katrina Kaif at the airport as she landed in the city. There is hardly any doubt that Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She often makes headlines and fans are always excited to know any news related to the Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani actress. The paparazzi also photographs her whenever she steps out in town for some or the other business. And tonight, she was papped at the airport.

Katrina decided to go desi with her airport OOTN as she was seen clad in a light pink salwar suit which was accentuated further with a printed dupatta. The actress thus opted for a comfortable, yet stylish attire for travel. She wore her hair in a low ponytail, while she kept her pair of eyeglasses on. She did not wear any makeup and wrapped up the look with a pair of sandals and a mouth mask.

She obliged a few fans with pictures as they posed with the actress for a selfie. The media personnel clicked her from a distance.

Earlier yesterday, Katrina shared a picture on her Instagram where she treated fans to a glimpse of the breakfast she cooked for hubby Vicky Kaushal. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Sunday breakfast for hubby cooked by me.” Recently, the adorable couple jetted off to an undisclosed beach destination for a quick vacation. They shared pictures of their stay on social media.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s airport pictures:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

