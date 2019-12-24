Katrina Kaif to collaborate with Siddhant Chaturvedi for a horror comedy; The latter confirms

Siddhant Chaturvedi confirmed that there is a horror-comedy with Katrina Kaif that will happen by the end of the year.

There were reports going around that is all set to join forces with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for an action flick. As per reports, Katrina has been approached by Excel entertainment for a big-budget action entertainer which will bring her on-screen with the two young stars Ishaan and Siddhant. While the actress or the young stars had not commented on the same, the report stated that the actress is in talks with the makers. But now, Siddhant has given a confirmation on this.

In an exclusive interview with Miss Malini, Siddhant confirmed that there is a horror-comedy with Katrina Kaif that will happen by the end of the year. He hasn't mentioned about Ishaan abut at least we have got half confirmation. Siddhant who gained fame as Mc Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is on a roll with some amazing film in his bag. The actor will be seen in Shakun Batra's next with and Ananya Panday. The actor said that the film is about the darker side of relationships. In Bollywood terms, he would call it a romantic thriller but in two terms he would call it is domestic noir. It is very different and it is romantic.

Check out Siddhant's post on Bunty Aur Babli 2:

He also spoke about an action film with Excel Entertainment which he will work after Bunty Aur Babli 2. Siddhant said that the action film is my passion project. The actor is looking forward to making it big in his upcoming movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 which will also feature Rani Mukerji and in a cameo role. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with .

