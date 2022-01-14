Katrina Kaif to complete Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas shooting in 'one go' starting in February?

Fans of Katrina Kaif have been excited to see her teaming up with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas. The film was officially announced in December 2021 with a photo featuring Katrina and Vijay with director Sriram Raghavan and producer Ramesh Taurani. Now, as the buzz related to the film is quite strong, a new update has come out regarding the shooting of the film. A recent report claimed that Katrina will finish the shooting for Merry Christmas in one go.

As per an Etimes report, Katrina is all set to kick off Merry Christmas shooting in February. The report had a source saying that Katrina will be shooting in live locations for the film in one go to complete Sriram's film. The report also claimed that the schedule has been planned by the filmmaker for 60 days. Reportedly, the film's shoot began from a studio in South Mumbai and now, it will apparently be shot at live locations after completing the indoor studio schedule. The report claimed that the shoot will majorly take place in Mumbai itself.

A source told the news portal, "Katrina Kaif will begin shooting with Sriram from February 10th and will complete the film in one go. The shooting of the film, which started with a live location in South Mumbai, will again travel to various live locations of the city after completing the studio schedule."

Meanwhile, the film was announced last month and it was revealed that Merry Christmas will release in 2022. Currently, Katrina is in Indore with Vicky Kaushal to celebrate her first Lohri. The photos of the couple celebrating their first Lohri are now going viral on social media. On the work front, apart from Merry Christmas, Katrina also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

