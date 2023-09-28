Katrina Kaif completes 20 years in Bollywood; hubby Vicky Kaushal calls her ‘fighter’ and ‘go-getter’

Even though British actress Katrina Kaif wasn’t born in India and had a tough start in the Hindi film industry, she has finally managed to become a household name in the country. Kaif started her career in 2003 with Boom. But she tasted success a couple of years later in 2005 by starring in David Dhawan's romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? opposite Salman Khan. From there on, she delivered several hit films and it’s been 20 years of the actress working in Bollywood. Her husband Vicky Kaushal recently expressed his emotions about Katrina completing two decades in the industry.

Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif a go-getter

The actor was recently in an interview with The Indian Express where he spoke about his family life and how it all changed after his marriage to Katrina Kaif. When asked about Kat completing 20 years in Bollywood, the Masaan actor said that she is his inspiration.

Vicky said, “I think it is very inspirational. Now knowing her even more, it’s truly inspirational. Now I know her as a human and she’s a real fighter, especially when things are not working in her favour. She’s a go-getter. I learn a lot from her.”

The actor further added that he is the chill guy whereas she is the one who goes for it. Calling her a star, he further added, “My mindset is very different. I am more of a chiller. I am like, ‘Relax, ho jaayega,’ but she is like a fighter. She goes for it; she attacks it. I have realized that the way she is and what she has achieved for herself, in the last 20 years, is incredible. From where she came and then just being here and adapting, it’s incredible. She definitely is a star.”

Katrina Kaif’s work front

The supernatural comedy film Phone Bhoot was when we last saw Katrina Kaif on the big screen. She will be soon seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan followed by the thriller film Merry Christmas along with Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky’s comedy-drama film The Great Indian Family was recently released. Next up for him is Sam Bahadur, Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

