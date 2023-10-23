Katrina Kaif dazzles in yellow saree, Sonam Kapoor shines in red as they join Rani Mukerji at Durga Puja

The auspicious festival of Durga Puja is going on and people across the nation are immersed in it. Recently, several Bollywood celebrities joined Rani Mukerji at a pandal for Durga Puja. Names like Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif among others were seen in lovely sarees on the special occasion. Check out the videos from the event.

Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor celebrate Durga Puja with Rani Mukerji

Recently, Katrina Kaif attended the Sarbojanin Durga Puja in North Mumbai with Rani Mukerji. Donned in a yellow saree, the Tiger 3 actress looked really stunning with her open hair. She shared the stage with Rani as they smiled and posed for the cameras. Check out the video below.

Sonam Kapoor was also at the event. Dressed in an all-red outfit, the actress looked absolutely ravishing as she was clicked by the paps with Rani. Check out her video.

Rani Mukerji and Jackie Shroff dance on dhol beats

At the pandal, Rani was joined by none other than Jackie Shroff as they danced to the dhol tunes. Both the actors also posed together for the paparazzi. Later on, Jackie was seen distributing prasad to the paps. This sweet gesture by him was captured by the paps present at the pandal. Apart from them, celebs like Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha and Jaya Bachchan were also in attendance.

Workwise, Katrina is gearing up for the release of the action thriller Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is a part of the YRF spy universe and is also the third installment in the Tiger franchise. The film will hit the big screen during Diwali this year. After that, she will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. It is slated to release on December 8th. Sonam, on the other hand, was recently seen in the OTT film Blind. Her next project is the adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle for Bittora. Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

