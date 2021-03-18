Katrina Kaif debuts stunning new look for 'new film' with Tiger emoji; Fans cheer & say 'Tigress aa rahi hai'

Amid buzz about Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif has added more to curiosity by sharing a photo of her new look for a 'new film' on social media. The gorgeous star was also snapped at the YRF office last week.

Fans of and have been waiting to see them back on the screen as Tiger and Zoya. Amid all the buzz about Tiger 3 shoot and several sightings at the YRF studios, Katrina has now debuted her new look on social media and added to the curiosity among fans about Tiger 3. On Thursday, Katrina shared a stunning new photo on social media and with her caption, hinted at beginning her stint for Tiger 3. While the star did not reveal much in her caption, fans started pouring in wishes for Tiger shoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a photo in which she is seen clad in a blue tank top with denim shorts. She is seen with a stylish new haircut with minimal makeup. Her smile is bound to add a touch of brightness to your day. With her casual yet chic look being quite a departure from her previous look in the Tiger franchise, fans surely looked forward to seeing her on the big screen. The picture that Katrina shared went viral on social media.

Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, "New day New haircut New film (Tiger emoji)" Several fans commented on the post. A fan wrote, "Tigress aa rahi hai." Another wrote, "All the best for Tiger 3." A fan of Katrina also expressed excitement and wrote, "Tigress Zoya is back @katrinakaif Bring it on #Tiger3 @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif Back again."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 reportedly went on floors on March 8 with Salman kicking off the shoot. Reportedly, a muhurat puja was one with Katrina, Salman and Emraan Hashmi at YRF studios. Besides this, Katrina also was shooting for Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film will be produced by Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

