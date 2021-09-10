Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone’s rare THROWBACK pic together will leave you speechless; PHOTO

How often have we seen Katrina and Deepika in the same frame? Not many times right? Well, a recent picture that has surfaced on the internet featuring both these divas will surely leave you speechless. We all know that both Deepika and Katrina have started their career from modelling. So this picture is from their modelling days where the two biggest actresses of our Bollywood industry look unrecognizable.

Fashion choreographer and supermodel Marc Robinson took to his Instagram handle to share a rare throwback picture. This picture features a bunch of models. If you look at the extreme right you will spot standing right behind Katrina Kaif. Deepika looked tall as always. She wore black jeans and paired them with a black tube top. Although her face is not very clear in the picture, it is evident that she looked very young. Katrina on the other hand wore a brown tracksuit and looks unrecognizable in her curly hair. This picture also has another popular face, and that is of Sophie Choudry. Sharing this picture Marc wrote in his caption, "Back in the day at a fashion show for Tommy Hilfiger with the stunning and fabulous Deepika Padukone, Sophie Choudry, ." An excited Sophie Choudry, who features in the throwback photo, commented on the post:"Omggggg talk about throwback."

Take a look:

Both Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif started their careers as models and they went on to become Bollywood superstars. Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule with films like Fighter, The Intern, Pathan in the line-up. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film and Kabir Khan's '83.

Meanwhile, Katrina is busy shooting for Tiger 3 with in Turkey.

