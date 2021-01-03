Katrina Kaif deletes PHOTO with Vicky Kaushal's reflection minutes after sharing it on Instagram

It was earlier speculated that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated New Year together. Read on for further details.

and Vicky Kaushal have been creating a lot of buzz owing to their dating rumours. While both the actors have remained tight-lipped about the same, fans can’t stop but keep a tab on them through social media. For instance, they made headlines a few days ago after having posted pictures on the occasion of New Year. Though they were shared separately, netizens speculated that the two of them might have celebrated the same together after having seen the posts.

Now, another picture shared by Katrina Kaif has raised eyebrows. Although the actress has deleted the post that she shared on Instagram, we managed to get hold of the same. The Phone Bhoot star can be seen posing with her sister Isabelle in the picture but one cannot help but notice Vicky Kaushal’s reflection in the background window. She captions the picture as ‘sequence mafia’ and both the sisters are seen twinning in sweaters.

Check it out below:

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s romance rumours sparked off further when the two of them attended a Holi bash together last year. Post that, they have been spotted together multiple times. While we wait for them to confirm their relationship, this deleted post by the actress has definitely baffled many. Meanwhile, Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is also awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi co-starring that has been backed by Rohit Shetty. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, he is all set to feature in Sam Manekshaw’s biopic.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's new PHOTOS lead fans to speculate they celebrated New Year together

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×