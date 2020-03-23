Katrina Kaif does a tutorial on washing utensils for those whose house helps have opted for social distancing

Katrina Kaif is among the celebs who are practicing social distancing amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. As her house help went on leave to keep social distance, Katrina found the perfect way to do the dishes. Check it out.

also joined the other celebs in raising awareness about the Coronavirus a few days back and shared a video where she asked people to stay at home and be safe. Now, since everyone is opting for social distancing to save themselves from COVID 19, Katrina’s house help too seemed to be on leave and the Bharat star and her sister Isabelle Kaif opted to do the dishes. Since it was Katrina’s turn to do the dishes, Miss Kaif devised the perfect way to wash the utensils and also save water.

The Bharat star took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen washing the utensils in her kitchen and also suggesting her perfect way to do the dishes and also save water. Clad in casuals, Katrina is seen wearing an apron while doing the dishes. In the video, Kaif tells her fans her way of doing the dishes wherein she first fills up the sink with water and then lathers up utensils to finally rinse them in the saved water. With this, Katrina also mentioned that moments like these make one appreciate the help they get at home.

Katrina shared the video and captioned it as, “really makes u appreciates all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome.” A day back, the Bharat star also joined Janta Curfew and was also on the terrace of her house to applaud and cheer for our doctors who are battling Coronavirus and saving lives each day.

Check out Katrina’s video of washing utensils:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Sooryavanshi with . But, owing to the Coronavirus scare, the film’s release has been postponed indefinitely. Apart from this, reportedly, Katrina is also in talks for a film with Ali Abbas Zafar wherein she may turn superhero. Another film of which Katrina has reportedly become a part is an action flick with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. However, no announcement has been made as of now.

