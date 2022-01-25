Katrina Kaif doles out beachy vibes in a bikini and suggests to 'seas the day' in new Maldives pics

It looks like tropical treats aren't going to stop from Katrina Kaif as she shoots in the Maldives for a project. The Phone Bhoot actress surprised fans on social media on Tuesday as she dropped new photos from her beach time in the Maldives in a gorgeous bikini. Sharing the photos, Katrina gave fans a glimpse of her work-ation in the Maldives. Earlier, during the day, she had shared a video of feeding birds on her hand while spending time at the beach in the Maldives.

Taking to her Instagram handle, now, Katrina shared new photos in which she is seen enjoying her time at the beach. She is seen clad in a white, blue and yellow toned bikini with a sheer white unbuttoned short. Katrina added a gold pendant in her neck to accessorise her look. With minimalist makeup and hair left loose, Katrina looked absolutely beautiful in the photos. Sharing the new photos, Katrina captioned it in a tropical way. She wrote, "Seas the day" and added wave and sea emoticons in it.

Take a look:

As soon as Katrina shared the photos, netizens began showering love on the actress. Many left fire emoticons along with heart emojis in the comment section for the actress. On Monday too, Katrina had dropped gorgeous photos while posing in a floral beachy co-ord set. While shooting for an ad in the Maldives, Katrina is certainly making most of her free time as well. Previously, in December, Katrina had gone to the Maldives with beau Vicky Kaushal for her honeymoon.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen next in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also will be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Ramesh Taurani.

Also Read|Katrina Kaif makes Monday beautiful with new PICS from her 'happy place'; Can you guess where is it?