Katrina Kaif dolled up as a Barbie for Lakme Fashion Week 2009 in this throwback photo will sure win you over

Katrina Kaif's throwback photo from when she walked the ramp at LFW 2009 has come to our attention and we definitely can't get enough of it. Check out the photo here.

had turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2009 show where the theme was "Barbie All Doll’d Up." While there is no doubt that the actress is every bit of a fashionista, who knew that she would look just as pretty in a Barbie'd' up look and we won't be able to take our eyes off her. A photo of the actress from the fashion show has been doing the rounds over the internet and we sure felt major nostalgia.

Katrina had worn the award-winning outfit at the fashion show as she took to a frilled dress with some brocade work in the upper half and a golden bow tied at the back. Katrina is seen posing with the utmost elegance and as she smiles her way through, we sure think she managed to make it all look so effortless as ever. A fan shared the photo on social media and as we took notice, we thought we would simply reminisce the good old days as well. While the outfits have changed over the duo course, one thing that shall never change is the grace and elegance with which she manages to pull off the finest of looks.

Check out Katrina Kaif's photo from the ramp walk at LFW 2009 here:

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Bharat, co-starring and the role garnered the actress a lot of appreciation and critical acclaim. The movie managed to do well at the box office and Salman and Kat's chemistry won fans over all over again. Up ahead, Katrina is going to be seen in Sooryavanshi with , however, the lockdown has left the release date of the movie hanging mid-air, with fans hoping that it gets a digital release.

Credits :Instagram

