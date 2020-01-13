Katrina Kaif drives away the Monday blues as she joins Sooryavanshi duo Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty for a pic

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film will release in March 2020. Ahead of that, Katrina penned a sweet note for Sooryavanshi crew and shared a picture with Rohit and Akshay. Check it out.

Fans of and are eagerly awaiting for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi to witness the reunion of the two actors on the big screen after a long time. Since Katrina and Akshay started shooting, the actors have been teasing fans with glimpses from Sooryavanshi sets and have been adding to the excitement of the film. On Monday morning, Katrina shared another glimpse with Akshay and Rohit and left fans swooning over the cool Sooryavanshi trio.

Katrina took to Instagram to share a picture in which she can be seen posing with Rohit and Akshay. The diva can be seen clad in a breezy blue saree as she holds Akshay’s hand and Rohit’s arm. The Khiladi can be seen sporting a cool look in a pale blue shirt with pants and sunnies while Rohit can be seen twinning with Katrina in a blue shirt and pants. Rohit too can be seen sporting cool sunglasses. The Sooryavanshi trio can be seen flaunting their widest smiles as they gear up for the film.

(Also Read: Akshay Kumar takes up the 'Whats In Your Dabba' challenge & nominates Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar)

Katrina penned a sweet note along with the photo and wrote, “A perfect start to the year ....friends , laughs , smiles , onset ....... the best crew entire team , everyday on set has been full of so much love and joy , just how films should be made .... see u in cinemas March 27 th #sooryavanshi @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Akshay had shared a first glimpse of Sooryavanshi in December 2019 as Simmba completed a year. In the video, we saw , and fighting together against a common enemy in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Sooryavanshi is the latest entrant in Rohit’s cop universe after Simmba and Singham. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More