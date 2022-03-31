Katrina Kaif drops first pics from her vacay with Vicky Kaushal; Fans ask ‘How dare u both look this perfect’

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never miss a chance to make their fans go gaga over their pictures. The two often set the internet on fire whenever they share a picture together. A few days back, Kat and Vicky walked hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a vacation to an unknown location. Well, today, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her tropical vacay and we bet, you would want to pack your bags right away and head for a vacation.

In the first picture, we can see Vicky Kaushal lying on Katrina Kaif’s lap wearing black sunglasses. Kat smiles as she is wearing a black coloured sun hat. Both of them look relaxed as they are chilling under the sun on a yacht. In the next picture, we can see Kat clad in a white swimsuit as she looks away from the camera and is leaning on her seat. The third picture is of a beautiful cottage amidst a forest. The moment Kat shared these pics, fans have been showering love on the couple. One of them even went on to write, “How dare u both look this perfect together!!!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan that he recently wrapped up.

Talking about Katrina Kaif, she has one of the much-awaited films Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

