Katrina Kaif drops gorgeous photos as she talks about ‘time and patience’ amid Covid 19 recovery

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to treat her fans with a few gorgeous pictures of her as she is currently recovering from Covid 19.

, who has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, has now taken to her social media handle to share a few stunning pictures of her. Katrina being an active social media user loves to keep her fans updated with her day-to-day life. She is currently under home isolation and recovering from Covid-19. In the latest pictures, the actress can be seen looking away from the camera and she is looking absolutely beautiful in the same. She can be seen donning a casual outfit.

Katrina can be seen sans makeup and to complete her overall look, she kept her hair open. While sharing the pictures, she captioned it as, “Time and patience.” Soon after she posted the pictures amid Covid-19 recovery, several fans dropped heart emojis on the same. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also dropped a heart emoji while actress Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “Sundar,” followed with a lit emoji.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s latest post here:

On Tuesday, taking to Instagram, Katrina informed her fans that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.”

On Monday, Katrina’s rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal also took to his social media handle to inform his fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif and starrer Sooryavanshi was scheduled to hit the big screens on April 20, but recently it got postponed due to the sudden surge of coronavirus case in Mumbai. Apart from Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif also has Tiger 3 with , Phone Booth with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and a superhero film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

